Carlinville Track and Field teams continue indoor season success at Jersey Invite

Carlinville Track and Field teams continue indoor season

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Sports Reporter

Based on what they have accomplished throughout the first three weeks of the indoor campaign, the Carlinville Cavaliers are starting to convince many that the outdoor season will have lots of promise in the upcoming spring.

On Saturday, selected Cavie individuals took their talents to Principia College for the 2019 Jersey Indoor Winter Thaw Invitational. Eleven Carlinville representatives achieved a top ten finish, with several accomplishing this feat in multiple events.

Will Walton was crowned the champion of the Triple Jump (42-4) and placed fourth in the Long Jump (19-5). Jacob Landon willed his way to victory in the 400 meter dash and barely beat out his teammate Briley Roper, who came in a close third. Both racers finished with a time of 53.89 seconds. Landon also ran in the 800 meter dash and earned runner-up honors at 2:04. Roper was assigned the 200 meter and finished sixth (26.36). Michael Douglas continued his early-season domination in the high jump, earning a runner-up triumph of his own with a 6-5 leap. Dustin Roberts (12-0, 3rd) and freshman phenom Luke Daugherty (12-0, 4th) both cracked the top five and ensured Carlinville would be one of the best pole vaulting teams of the weekend. Mason Patton also represented Carlinville in a top ten pool by scoring a 8.04 sixth place finish in the preliminary 60 meter sprints.

MacKenzie Moyer led the charge for the Carlinville girls by placing 4th (11.26) in the 60 meter hurdles and 5th (31-1.5) in the triple jump. Cara Emery earned a team-high second place finish with a 33.00 200-meter dash. Patty Walch ran the 400-meter dash in 1:12 and ranked third overall. Rhachyl Karrick took on the 800-meter event and came in 9th (3:21). Carlinville was also given a nice boost from Haley Wills, who delivered with an 11th place shot put tally of 29-11.

The Carlinville boys will travel to Charleston for another selected individual invite on Saturday. Events will get underway at 9 a.m. The girls’ next meet is scheduled for Tues., Mar. 19 against Southwestern and Pana. Both teams will participate. This will be the first home event of the year. Action begins at 4:30 p.m.

Carlinville’s Will Walton prepares to land a jump during the Jersey Thaw Indoor Meet last Saturday. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Cory Walton.