Carlinville tourney schedule for Friday

Boys Bracket

1:30 p.m. – Seventh place – Mt. Olive vs. Gillespie (middle school)

1:30 p.m. – Fifth place – East Alton-WR vs. Bunker Hill (high school)

4:30 p.m. – Third place – Carlinville vs. Litchfield

8 p.m. – Championship – Staunton vs. Hillsboro

Girls Bracket

noon – Seventh place – East Alton-WR vs. Litchfield (middle school)

noon – Fifth place – Greenfield/NW vs. Gillespie (high school)

3 p.m. – Third place – Staunton vs. Bunker Hill

6:30 p.m. – Championship – Carlinville vs. Nokomis

Basketball, Carlinville Holiday Tournament, Sports

