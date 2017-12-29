Carlinville tourney schedule for Friday
Boys Bracket
1:30 p.m. – Seventh place – Mt. Olive vs. Gillespie (middle school)
1:30 p.m. – Fifth place – East Alton-WR vs. Bunker Hill (high school)
4:30 p.m. – Third place – Carlinville vs. Litchfield
8 p.m. – Championship – Staunton vs. Hillsboro
Girls Bracket
noon – Seventh place – East Alton-WR vs. Litchfield (middle school)
noon – Fifth place – Greenfield/NW vs. Gillespie (high school)
3 p.m. – Third place – Staunton vs. Bunker Hill
6:30 p.m. – Championship – Carlinville vs. Nokomis