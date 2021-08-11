Carlinville teachers and faculty ‘Rock the Block,’ welcome students back to school

Carlinville teachers and faculty ‘Rock the Block,’ welcome
By JACKSON WILSON
Enquirer Democrat Reporter
The Community Unit School District No. 1 ‘Rock the Block’ event was held outdoors underneath a sunny and clear blue sky Aug. 2.
Due to COVID-19, this year’s rendition was different. There weren’t any carnival games, photo booths, bomb squad robots, massages or haircuts. However, teachers still went above and beyond to make a drive-thru enjoyable for families.
Students were able to pick up supplies while treating themselves to some music, popcorn and goody bags. Some even had a chance to win prizes.
In the CHS parking lot, faculty had decorated tents to represent different themes like the Wild West, a Hawaiian luau and a Disney one that consisted of tasty treats and bubble fun.
A registration area and vaccination trailer were additionally available.
The first day of school for CUSD No. 1 students is Tuesday, Aug. 17.