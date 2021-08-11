Carlinville teachers and faculty ‘Rock the Block,’ welcome students back to school

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The Community Unit School District No. 1 ‘Rock the Block’ event was held outdoors underneath a sunny and clear blue sky Aug. 2.

Due to COVID-19, this year’s rendition was different. There weren’t any carnival games, photo booths, bomb squad robots, massages or haircuts. However, teachers still went above and beyond to make a drive-thru enjoyable for families.

Students were able to pick up supplies while treating themselves to some music, popcorn and goody bags. Some even had a chance to win prizes.

In the CHS parking lot, faculty had decorated tents to represent different themes like the Wild West, a Hawaiian luau and a Disney one that consisted of tasty treats and bubble fun.

A registration area and vaccination trailer were additionally available.

The first day of school for CUSD No. 1 students is Tuesday, Aug. 17.