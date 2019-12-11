CUSD holiday concerts Dec. 15, 16, 17

The annual Carlinville High School/Middle Schol holiday concert is this Sunday, December 15 at 3 p.m. in the Carlinville High School gymnasium. The program features the sixth grade beginning band, seventh and eighth grade band, high school band, middle school choir and high school choir.

The beginning band will be playing an assortment of short songs including “Good King Wenceslas” and “Jingle Bells.”

The seventh and eighth grade band will be performing “Jingle Bell Rock”, “Three Christmas Bells”, “A Fireside Christmas” and “Christmas Angels.”

The high school band will be performing “The Carolers”, “Veni Veni Emmanuel”, “Jingle Bells” and “Hallelujah” from “The Messiah”.

The high school choir will be singing “My Favorite Things”, “In Winter”, “A Festive Noel”, and “Adeste Fideles.”

Ryan Pirok serves as the director for both bands and the high school choir.

The middle school choir will be directed by Dustin White.

Other concert dates

Carlinville Intermediate School students will hold their annual Christmas concert Monday, Dec. 16 beginning at 9:30 a.m. at the Carlinville Intermediate School.

The fourth graders will perform at the start time, followed by the fifth graders at 10:30 a.m.

Tuesday, December 17 marks the date of the Carlinville Primary School Christmas production.

Second and third graders will perform at 9 a.m., followed by kindergarten and first grade students at 10:30 a.m.