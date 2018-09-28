Carlinville students attend Boys’ State

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 27, 2018) – American Legion Guy Baird Post 554 of Carlinville recently honored five boys (and their parents) who attended the American Legion Boys’ State in Charleston this summer with a fried chicken dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 12.

The boys who attended, all of Carlinville, were Tyler Behme, son of Jeff and Julie Behme; Andrew DeNeve, son of Darrin and Heather DeNeve; Michael Douglas, son of Stacy Hesseldenz Douglas and Robert Douglas; Travis Osborn, son of Kathy Gahr; and Logan Rosentreter, son of Rick and Amy Rosentreter.

Their sponsors were Carlinville Lions Club, Heinz Funeral Home, Plaza Truck Service, Guy Baird Post 554 and Larry and Pat Kaburick.

Carlinville students who attended the 2018 American Legion Boys’ State were, from left, Tyler Behme, Travis Osborne, Logan Rosentreter, Michael Douglas and Andrew DeNeve.