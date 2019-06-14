Carlinville student joins Manar at Capitol

State Senator Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) welcomed recent Carlinville High School graduate Tyler Behme to the Capitol this May as part of his Future Leaders program.

Behme, 18, is interested in computer programming and reading. He is also an avid golfer. He plans to continue his education at the University of Illinois this fall and his parents are Jeff and Julie Behme.

Earlier this spring, Behme and a group of other Carlinville High School students gave a presentation to Manar about daylight saving time and the benefits of eliminating the time change. After hearing the presentation, Manar committed to introducing the idea in the Senate and the students came to Springfield to give testimony before a committee and answer questions from lawmakers.

During his visit, Behme attended meetings with Manar and accompanied him to the Senate floor where he met other state lawmakers and watched them debate and vote on legislation.

Recent 2019 Carlinville High School graduate Tyler Behme, left, was invited by State Sen. Andy Manar (D-Bunker Hill) to spend time at the Capitol as part of Manar’s Future Leaders program.