Carlinville, Staunton headline fifth-grade Hillsboro Hoopfest championship

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Sports Reporter

Last weekend, 12 fifth-grade boys’ basketball teams took to the hardwood for a fun-filled tournament of hoops at Coffeen Elementary School. The competition was fierce, but the Carlinville junior Cavaliers and Staunton Terriers represented the future of Macoupin County basketball in a big way. The two teams met in the tournament championship, with Carlinville bringing home the victory, 36-22.

Prior to Sunday’s bracket action, the two rivals met up in Saturday’s pool play opener. The Cavies survived 22-21 in a nailbiter for the ages and never looked back from there. Carlinville finished 5-0 in the tournament. With the exception of their two losses to the Cavies, the Staunton Terriers were victorious against every other team they faced – including Morrisonville, Litchfield, Vandalia and Nokomis.

By reaching the title game, both Carlinville and Staunton qualified for a spot in regionals and will have the chance to play in the state competition.

Read the full story in the 2-14-19 edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.

The Carlinville fifth-grade basketball team won first place at the Hillsboro Hoopfest last weekend. Pictured are, back row, from left, Coach Randy Colbert, Blake Killam, Kip Reels, Sawyer Smith, Noah Convery, Brendan Atterberry, Talen Colbert, and Coach Bob Duckels; front row, Connor Rice, Auggie Rowe, Pierce Rovey, Triston Thompson, Tate Duckels and Evan Starr. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

The fifth-grade Staunton Terriers boys’ basketball team received runner-up honors at last weekend’s Hillsboro Hoopfest. Pictured are, front row, from left, Ashton Rizzi, Cason Kapp, and Logan Tuetken; middle row, Bryce Coalson, Reese Bohlen, Matthew Overby, and Aaron Bodner; back row, Coach Brian Coalson, Coach Mike Rizzi and Coach Shane Tuetken. Enquirer-Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.