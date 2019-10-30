Carlinville seeks to Build a Bright Future with art grant vote

Carlinville seeks to Build a Bright Future with

The Parent Teacher Organization of Carlinville is looking to expand art opportunities for Carlinville Primary and Intermediate Schools through the Build a Bright Future art grant, which awards winning schools $10,000 for their art programs.

Carlinville Primary and Intermediate schools presently have no room in the budget to support a structured art program. In 2018, the PTO organized the Carlinville Art Academy, which meets once a month with 20 kids from each grade participating, paying a small fee to cover the cost of materials.

The PTO plans to use the grant money to bring back a structured art program which is open to all students.

The grant, presented by Crayola and Frigo CheeseHeads, is open to a public vote via the Build a Bright Future website at https://www.cheeseheadsbrightfuture.com/?eid=2025648. The contest allows for one vote per day now through Nov. 1, 2019. Judging takes place Nov. 2 through Nov. 29, with winners announced Dec. 14.