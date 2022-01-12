Carlinville seeking contestants for the 2022 queen pageant

The 18th Carlinville Queen Pageant will be celebrated March 12.

Contestants are being sought for each of the three divisions – Little Miss Carlinville, Junior Miss Carlinville and Miss Carlinville.

Little Miss Carlinville

Little Miss Carlinville candidates must be between the ages of four and five.

Contestants will compete in an onstage introduction, dance routine, question/answer segment about what they want to be when they grow up and a formal dress.

Junior Miss Carlinville

Junior Miss Carlinville candidates must be between the ages of ten and 12.

Contestants will compete in a personal interview with judges, onstage introduction, casual wear, onstage question and party dress.

Miss Carlinville

Miss Carlinville candidates must be between the ages of 16 and 20.

Contestants will compete in a personal interview with judges, onstage introduction, one-minute speech, onstage question, and formal dress.

Sign-up deadline Jan. 23

All wishing to sign up may request a contestant application by texting 217-825-4866 or e-mailing carlinvillequeenpageant@hotmail.com.

The deadline is Jan. 23.

Pageant goal

The goal of the Carlinville Queen Pageant is to build confidence and self-esteem, while preparing girls for public speaking and instilling the importance of service.

Over the years, queens and other contestants have had the opportunity to serve the local community in a variety of ways.