Carlinville School District recognized by Sandy Hook Promise

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

Carlinville School District has participated for several years in the Sandy Hook Promise “Start with Hello Week” program. They are one of thousands of schools and school districts nationwide who participate in the program. Start with Hello Week is held in September, schools can win awards by sharing videos or sideshows of how their school has implemented the “Start with Hello” program.

“Start with Hello” is a program with three steps designed to teach and foster an environment for students and teachers of inclusiveness and empathy.

Each year in November the Sandy Hook Promise organization recognizes one district and five schools as their award winner. This year the Carlinville School District, while not the winner, was recognized as the honorable mention in the “Start with Hello Week” district award.

A statement released from the Carlinville School District says, “Carlinville School District is proud to have been named as the Honorable Mention for all participating Districts across the country! This speaks highly to the effort of all of the staff, student, family and community involvement this year and is why #WeAreCarlinville.”

During “Start with Hello Week” Carlinville Students could be found greeting each other as they came to school in the morning. The Carlinville cheerleaders, Cavalettes and band members spent time in the morning at both the Primary and Intermediate school welcoming the younger students back and greeting them as they walked in.

Classes at different schools also paired together during the week, sending notes and treats back and forth. Local businesses were also participants in “Start with Hello week”, Main Street florist set out a take an encouragement, leave an encouragement board, while Fenton Chiropractic participated in the “wear green day.”

The “Start with Hello” program boasts over 7 million teacher and student participants. Schools have also reported, according to Sandy Hook Promise, reduced bullying and other harmful behaviors in school and an increase in the emotional wellness of students.

The “Start with Hello” program has age appropriate modules and activities available from Kindergarten to 12th grade, which encourage children of all ages to end social isolation.