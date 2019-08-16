Carlinville school district faculty and staff kick off new year at annual breakfast

Carlinville school district faculty and staff kick off

New staff, or those moving to a different job within the Carlinville Community Unit No. 1 school district are, from left to right, Melvin Chowles (high school custodian), Kevin Loveless (second grade teacher), Dave Suits (high school physical education instructor), Megan Clagg (fifth grade teacher), Jodie Jamieson (math aide), Laura Kraner (high school special education instructor), Kelsey Schneck (high school family consumer science instructor), Lydia Rothe (nurse), Sean O’Brien (high school social science instructor) and Jenna Wernsing (high school physical education instructor). Other new additions (not pictured) are Brooke Fricke (cafeteria staff member), Heather Heater (high school life skills paraprofessional aide), Heather Payne (bus driver), Jacqueline Yingling (bus driver) and Jeanine Hoelting. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Jackson Wilson.

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

In addition to recognizing several new staff members, Carlinville Community Unit No. 1 school district superintendent Becky Schuchman began her third year as administrator with an inspirational speech of connectivity and teamwork to her educational family at Tuesday’s ‘back to school’ breakfast.

“We are all in this together,” Schuchman told the staff and faculty. “I believe that what we do here matters. It’s not about the gaps because the jobs that we do make up for it. Kids take two steps forward every day and education makes a big difference in helping them to do that. I believe that it is through the school system that we end cycles of poverty, violence, discrimination and ignorance. It’s not about where these kids started, but rather where they go. Our race is different because everyone who finishes wins. So, as we start this year, I know it is going to be full of many positives. I also know that we’re going to face challenges. Everyone on this staff matters. I can’t move these children forward alone and neither can you. I hope that all of you come to know that you are right where you were meant to be and that those around you know that too. I can’t imagine a better staff to grow and work with – not just this year but in future years as well.”

Individuals that are new to the CUSD No. 1 staff or moving to a different job title are Heather Payne (bus driver), Jacqueline Yingling (bus driver), Melvin Chowles (high school custodian), Heather Heater (high school life skills paraprofessional aide), Laura Kraner (high school special education instructor), Brooke Fricke (cafeteria staff), Jamie Lowrance (high school life skills paraprofessional aide), Sean O’Brien (high school social science instructor), Kelsie Schneck (high school family consumer science instructor), Dave Suits (high school male physical educational instructor), Marcy Welsh (middle and high school life skills instructor), Jenna Wernsing (female physical education instructor), Michael Drexler (student math instructor), Megan Clagg (fifth grade teacher), Kevin Loveless (second grade teacher), Melissa Suits (intermediate and middle school instructor), Darci Boston (substitute teacher), Lydia Rothe (nurse), Jeanine Hoelting and Jodie Jamieson (math aide).

Schuchman concluded the breakfast by sharing positivity that came out of the ‘Rock the Block’ event on July 30. Multiple services were offered to students in one place, including school registration, school supplies, haircuts, physicals, vision/hearing, shoes, relaxation and personal care items. There was also plenty of miscellaneous activities. Carnival games were a popular option along with concessions, prizes, photo booth and a DJ. The fire department, local law enforcement and a bomb squad robot also paid the school a visit.

“We actually doubled our attendance from last year, which was crazy,” said Schuchman. “It’s events like this that help our students take four steps forward instead of just two. This was a big deal, not just for those kids but also for all who showed compassion and understanding by volunteering. That’s two steps forward for them. For that, I would like to thank everyone who makes it so easy to believe in what we do here.”