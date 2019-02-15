Carlinville School District considers solar energy

By CHRIS BEST

Enquirer Democrat Writer

During its January meeting, the Carlinville Board of Education approved a measure to allow the district to begin the research phase into developing a solar grid to supplement energy consumed in district buildings.

“We’re just in the very early stages,” Superintendent Dr. Becky Schuchman said. “We’re really just exploring some possibilities for the school buildings as far as if we’re even able to have solar or if solar will even offset any of our costs.”

The push for solar is somewhat of a trend in recent months in part due to the incentives provided through the Future Energy Jobs Act. Districts all over the state, including the Triad School District in Troy, are installing solar grids.

In some cases, such as with Troy, solar energy is expected to save the district well over $3 million in energy costs over the next 20-30 years. According to the Illinois Solar Schools Program website, just one 1 kW solar system can generate roughly 1,200 kWh of electricity in a year and help avoid 1,350 pounds of carbon dioxide emissions.

“That’s something that want to support–more clean energy,” Schuchman said. “The other thing for the district is looking at the long term. We know that energy costs are going to climb, so if there’s any way that we can do something to sort of offset those costs or levelize those costs over the next 20 years, it’s something that we want to do.”

