Carlinville School Board recognizes 13 Illinois State Scholars

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville School Board celebrated the 13 students recently named as Illinois State Scholars at the Jan. 18 school board meeting. Several of the scholars were absent due to a number of activities happening concurrently, those who were present were presented with a certificate and shook the hand of school board president Craig Frankford. To be an Illinois State Scholar students must perform in the top half of their class at the end of the third semester prior to graduation and/or they must score at or above the 95th percentile on the ACT or SAT.

High School Principal Patrick Drew spoke to the school board regarding changes that will be made to the High School Course Description booklet. A number of new courses have been added to the coursebook including two new English electives, a course in Mythology and one in Graphic Novels, new business courses such as a Fashion Merchandising course, and a child development two course. Other changes to the curriculum will be the separation of Drivers Education and Practical Math class, which was historically taken during a students freshman year, both as nine week classes held over one semester. Drivers Ed classes will now be partnered with Health Class, a move Drew thinks is necessary as it “gets the information to the students as freshman not as juniors. A bunch of the information that is covered in that class is more vitally important to them at a younger age than it is later on in their high school careers.” Superintendent Dr. Becky Schuchman told the board that she and Drew will likely continue to make changes to the course description booklet, especially for Dual Credit classes should Lewis and Clark Community College who offers the dual credit program should have changes to their courses or guidelines. The board approved the changes to the course booklets.

A motion was made and approved to purchase a new 2021 Chrysler Voyager van from Victory Lane was approved by the board. The Voyager will be replacing a 2008 Chevy Uplander van. The old van is set to be traded in for the amount of $1,500 to Victory Lane.

The board approved a resolution to sell, destroy, or recycle surplus items. The surplus items included older televisions and VCRs that were removed from classrooms in the middle and high school by the custodial staff over Christmas break.

The school board reviewed the executive session minutes from July until December 2021. The board decided not to release the executive minutes from the July 12, September 27, November 15, or December 13 sessions due to the subjects discussed during those meetings. Issues discussed were in regards to employee confidentiality, student discipline, and litigation. There was no executive session held during the August or October school board meetings.

Bids for new school buses to be purchased in fiscal year 2023 are being sought by the school board. The board approved the motion to send notice of the bids.

The motion regarding the development of a board policy committee was tabled until the next school board meeting. The action was tabled as board member Molly Rosentreter was unable to attend Tuesday night’s meeting, and she was a driving force behind the creation of such a committee.

The board approved the motion to hire Melissa Stuemke as a substitute bus monitor/driver, as well as the motion to hire Bernard Dzafic as the Assistant Boys Baseball Coach.