Carlinville School board approves abatement for MJM

At Monday’s meeting, the Carlinville Board of Education approved a resolution to abate taxes for MJM Electric Cooperative at 18300 Shipman Road, Carlinville, for the value of improvements and renovations to the property.

The resolution called for a 10-year abatement of property taxes assessed for the property on or after Aug. 9. For the first five years of this agreement, 100 percent of the assessed value of improvements will be abated for the specified property. At six years the abatement is lowered to 80 percent, and after that, each following year the abatement decreases an additional 20 percent until it is finally null the tenth year.

This abatement will allow MJM to expand and grow their business in Carlinville.

Because this property was previously unoccupied, the school board will not lose any revenue due to this agreement; they simply will not receive the full amount they would ordinarily be entitled to following MJM’s expansion.

In other action, the board accepted the resignation of Renee Young as the Assistant High School Girls’ Soccer Coach. The board also voted to employ Alexis Burns as the volunteer assistant Coach for High School Girls’ Track, James Reese as a substitute custodian and David Tudder (pending the successful completion of all required paperwork and a background check) as a member of the custodial/maintenance staff.

A bid to contract Marcus Davis Lawn Care for snow removal for the 2018-2019 school year was approved by the board. The bid for $80 an hour was unchanged from the 2017-2018 school year.

The following surplus property was approved to be sold or destroyed by the district: one radial arm saw, a one-inch belt sander, a jigsaw, an upright freezer and a hot holding cabinet.

The school board will next meet at 7 p.m., Monday, Nov. 12, in the Carlinville High School Media Center.