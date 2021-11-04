Carlinville Rotary hosts 82nd Halloween Parade

By Erin Sanson

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville Halloween Parade was back in its typical form in its 82nd year, making its way down North Broad to the Square. The 2020 parade was slightly different than usual in that the floats were stationary and the viewers drove by.

This year, though the parade was back, it still came with slight changes in format. The Halloween Parade is typically held on Saturdays, beginning later in the evening. This years Halloween Parade was held on Sunday, October 31st beginning at 3 p.m.

The theme for the parade was “The Great Outdoors”, fittingly the Grand Marshall’s for this year were the Abominable Snowman and Big Foot, more recognizable as their human counterparts, Jenifer Kline and Brenda Wallis.

The Rotary King and Queen’s Court included Chloe Pope, daughter of Gavin and Denise Pope and Mason Gilpin, son of Jess and Jessica Gilpin as the Freshman attendants. Sophomore attendants were Brooke Stewart, daughter of Jorge and Valerie Stewart and Patrick Dunn, son of Matthew and Jackie Dunn. Amelia Cosenza, daughter of Michael and Susan Cosenza and Caleb Stanfield, son of Amy Sibley and Joseph Stanfield were the Junior attendants.

The Rotary Queen Candidates were Destiny Burcham, the daughter of Gary and Audrey Gwinn, Megan Dunn, the daughter of Matthew and Jackie Dunn, and Catherine Sims, the daughter of Byron and Cindi Sims.

The King candidates were Mason Duckels, the son of Robert and Kristina Duckels, Ayden Tiburzi, the son of Craig and Michelle Tiburzi, and Kai Williams, the son of Christopher and Melissa Williams.

Ayden Tiburzi and Catherine Sims are the 2021 Rotary King and Queen.

The queen for 2020, Madeline Boullion was on the rotary court float and joined the court on stage to crown Catie Sims as the new Queen.

To see more parade photos and to read the full story, see the November 4th edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer~Democrat.