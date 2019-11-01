Carlinville Rotary Halloween Parade held

CNB Bank & Trust presents their Nightmare Before Christmas float at the Carlinville Rotary Halloween parade. The float won second place in the commercial category. Enquirer-Democrat photos by Jordan Grucza.

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Monsters, clowns and runaway T-rexes took a detour from the silver screen and down North Broad to the Carlinville Square at the 80th annual Carlinville Rotary Halloween Parade, which began Sunday at 3 p.m. after being rained out on a particularly soggy Saturday.

Moving a big event such as the Halloween parade to a different time and different day was met with a variety of feedback almost as soon as the switch was made official early Friday.

Rotarian Matt Gazda has been involved with planning the annual event since the early 2000s and said the parade has not been canceled in more than 40 years.

Amy Kline posted the change to the “Carlinville Talk of the Town” Facebook page early Friday, and it was quickly met with disappointment by many saying they couldn’t attend due to other events.

“Matt notified me Friday morning about 6 a.m. that we were going to change the parade from Saturday to Sunday at 3 p.m. because of the weather forecast showing about two inches of rain coming in Saturday and a 100 percent chance during the original time of the parade,” Kline said.

“Sunday was beautiful, so I think it worked out very well,” Kline said.

Gazda is open to the idea of having the parade on Sunday afternoons in the future. The possibility of making a permanent switch to Sunday will be a future topic of discussion for Rotary members, Gazda said Tuesday.

“We’re gonna discuss it at Rotary and take a vote,” Gazda said.

Rotary queen, king

Winners of the 2019 Rotary Queen and King were Katie Nix and Michael Byots.

Rotary king and queen Court

Freshman – Elizabeth Clarkson, daughter of Ronald and Angela Clarkson; and Tomas Cottingham, son of Terry and Dawn Cottingham.

Sophomore – Lauren Summers, daughter of Mike and Pamela Winsel, Peter Summers; and Kai Williams, son of Christopher and Melissa Williams.

Junior – Eryn Seal, daughter of Justin and Nicky Boente; and Ethan Trimm, son of Steven and Joni Trimm.

Senior – Alicia Bellm, daughter of Brad and Mary Beth Bellm; and Colton DeLong, son of Daniel and Jenifer DeLong. Rory Drew, daughter of Patrick and Kristine Drew; and Michael Byots, son of Quinn and Stacey Steiner and Michael and Regina Byots. Katie Nix, daughter of Amy Nix; and Christian Griffith, son of Michael and Julie Griffith.

Float winners

Best of Parade — Carlinville High School sophomore class;

Bands — Carlinville High School;

Civic and fraternal – Anti-Meth

Commercial – First place, MJM Electric Cooperative; second place, CNB Bank and Trust; and third place, Fat Albert’s Bar-B-Q.

High School – First place, sophomore class of 2022; second place, junior class of 2021; third place, freshman class of 2023.

Religious – First place, Charity Baptist Church.

Youth Organization – First place, Cub Scout Pack 65; second place, Just To Dance; third place, Macoupin Dance Academy–Sponsored by R-Factor Insulation.

Happy Halloween Horses – Individual

First place, Nelly ridden by Paige Roberts; second place, Robin, ridden by Stevie Harding; third place, Soldier, ridden by Wendy Nickell; fourth place, Ringo ridden by Regina Ward; fifth place, Tequila, ridden by Anne Burrow.

Rotary Costume Contest

First Place Group – “Addams Family” – Harding Family – Lurch – Collin Haring, Morticia – Tera Jones Gomez – Ted Jones, Grandmama – Jennie Bentley, Uncle Fester – Andy Harding; Wednesday – Makenna Harding; Pugsley – Payton Harding, Cousin Itt – Quincy – Harding and The Thing – Kale Harding;

Second Place – “Creepy Characters” – Zimmer Family – Dracula – Norm Gillen, The Birds- Sarah Gillen –, Black Swan – Emily Gillen, Silence of the Lambs – Anne Frankes and Itt – Judy Baker.

Individuals – First Place – “Headless Horseman” – Barry Hart

Second Place “Werewolf” – Jaxson Stader.

Marshals

This year’s marshals were Mary Kline as “Chucky” and Stefanie Everett as the “Bride of Chucky.”

Float judges were were Pete Genta, Matt Dowland, Laura Cutter, M.J. Rogers and Daniel Winningham.

Those judging individual and group costumes were Matt Wade, Siri Engstrom, Mitch Newell, John Reid, Burt Arnold and Cheryl Beanblossom.

50/50 drawing winner was Bert Arnold of Litchfield.