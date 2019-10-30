Carlinville Rotary 80th annual Halloween Parade float, costume winners, etc.

Carlinville Rotary 80th annual Halloween Parade float, costume

Float winners

Best of Parade — Carlinville High School sophomore class;

Bands — Carlinville High School;

Civic and fraternal

Anti-Meth

Commercial

First place, MJM Electric Cooperative; second place, CNB Bank and Trust; and third place, Fat Albert’s Bar-B-Q.

High School

First place, sophomore class of 2022; second place, junior class of 2021; third place, freshman class of 2023.

Religious

First place, Charity Baptist Church.

Youth Organization

First place, Cub Scout Pack 65; second place, Just To Dance; third place, Macoupin Dance Academy–Sponsored by R-Factor Insulation.

Happy Halloween Horses – Individual

First place, Nelly ridden by Paige Roberts; second place, Robin, ridden by Stevie Harding; third place, Soldier, ridden by Wendy Nickell; fourth place, Ringo ridden by Regina Ward; fifth place, Tequila, ridden by Anne Burrow.

Horses Individual

First place, Paige Robert and Vicki Ray; second place, Stevie Harding; third place, Wendy Nickel; fourth place, Regina Ward; and fifth place, Ame Burrow.

Winners of the 2019 Rotary Queen and King were Katie Nix and Michael Byots, with 52 votes and 44 votes respectively. Other candidates were Alicia Bellm and Rory Drew in the queen category and Colton DeLong and Christian Griffith in the king category.

Lauren Summers, daughter of Mike and Pamela Winsel, Peter Summers; and Kai Williams, son of Christopher and Melissa Williams.

Eryn Seal, daughter of Justin and Nicky Boente; and Ethan Trimm, son of Steven and Joni Trimm.

Rotary Costume Contest

First Place Group – “Addams Family” – Harding Family – Lurch – Collin Haring, Morticia – Tera Jones Gomez – Ted Jones, Grandmama – Jennie Bentley, Uncle Fester – Andy Harding; Wednesday – Makenna Harding; Pugsley – Payton Harding, Cousin Itt – Quincy – Harding and The Thing – Kale Harding;

Second Place – “Creepy Characters” – Zimmer Family – Dracula – Norm Gillen, The Birds- Sarah Gillen –, Black Swan – Emily Gillen, Silence of the Lambs – Anne Frankes and Itt – Judy Baker.

Individuals

1. “Headless Horseman” – Barry Hart

2. “Werewolf” – Jaxson Stader.

50/50 drawing: Bert Arnold of Litchfield.

Marshals

This year’s marshals were Mary Kline as “Chucky” and Stefanie Everett as the “Bride of Chucky.”