Carlinville rallies to beat Roxana

By Eric Becker

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 13, 2018) – The conference volleyball opener Thursday night in Carlinville that featured two solid South Central Conference opponents resulted in a hard-fought win for the Cavaliers against their foes from Roxana.

The Shells rallied from a big game one deficit to win 25-21 in the opener, but Carlinville recorded 25-19 and 25-23 wins to win its fourth straight game. The Cavaliers head off on an extended road trip over the next couple of weeks.

“The first game, Roxana did a good job of bringing it,” said Carlinville spikers’ head coach Kaitie Hammann. “They served really well and to be up 17-10 and 19-12 and to lose that first one that close, I mean, I’m really proud of our girls for coming back and winning the next two.”

In game one, the Cavaliers (4-2, 1-0) opened a 6-4 lead when Adriann Welte went back to serve. Behind a pair of kills from Kelsey McKee, two more from Sarah DeNeve and another by Haley Wills, Welte’s string of seven straight put the Cavaliers in front 13-4, and all looked promising.

Carlinville still appeared in control ahead at 17-10 and 19-12, but then the Shells responded with a 13-2 run to win the first game.

Abigail Kurth was key from the service line, scoring eight straight points which opened with an ace and ended with a kill from Macie Lucas. Several Carlinville errors contributed.

The Shells closed game one with a kill from Lucas on game-point for a 25-21 winner.

Trailing 7-6 in game two, Carlinville took a 9-7 lead on an ace by Sydney Bowman. A Lexi Egelhoff kill and two points from DeNeve, on an ace and a Welte kill, made it 12-8 Cavaliers.

The Cavies maintained a lead throughout the remainder of the second game, though Roxana closed within 19-18 at one point. A missed serve resulted in a sideout for Carlinville, then DeNeve served up a pair of points with a Egelhoff kill and an ace serve to make it 22-18.

Welte’s kill won game two off a two-point run at the service line from Egelhoff.

Carlinville jumped out 5-0 in game three behind five points from DeNeve, including kills by Gracie Reels and from Welte.

It was still an 8-3 game when Roxana again went on a run. A 9-2 run put the Shells in front 12-10 behind five points, two aces from Taylor Jackson.

Roxana led 15-13 at one point, but the Cavaliers would eventually regain the lead at 19-17 behind a pair of points from Reels, including a Welte slam.

Wills recorded a kill off a free ball at the net to extend the lead to 22-18.

Roxana climbed within 23-22 behind a kill from Abbigail Zangori and an error.

Egelhoff responded with a stuff kill of her own which made it 24-22. Abigail Stahlhut’s kill made it 24-23, but Egelhoff closed the match with a kill to make it a 25-23 Carlinville winner.

“This is a huge win for us in the conference opener,” Hammann said. “Roxana is always tough – always in the top three of the conference, and to open up conference to know we got that win under our belt, that’s really, really big.”

For Carlinville, DeNeve finished with 11 points, two aces, three kills, 26 assists and nine digs; Egelhoff had five points, eight kills and three blocks; Jordyn Houseman had 11 digs; Reels had five points, three kills and 15 digs; Welte had nine points, an ace, 12 kills and 14 digs with a block; Wills had seven kills; McKee had four kills; Sydney Bowman had three points, an ace, an assist, and seven digs.

Roxana got seven kills from Zangori, 10 assists from Kurth and 10 digs from Makenzie Keller. Kurth finished with 12 points and two aces; and Jackson had 10 points and four aces.

“Lexi Egehloff and Adriann Welte both had some really nice swings,” Hammann said. “Haley Wills stepped up with some really nice net play. So it was a team effort and I’m really proud of them.”

In the JV match, Carlinville lost 27-25, 19-25, 3-15 to Roxana.

Lincolnwood def. Carlinville

At Raymond, Lincolnwood pulled away after a game one loss to beat the Cavaliers Monday night, 23-25, 25-15, 25-13.

Carlinville is 4-3 on the season, heading to the New Berlin tournament Friday and Saturday.

DeNeve finished with three points, two kills, 19 assists and three digs; Egelhoff had six points, three kills, three blocks and seven digs; Houseman had five points and seven digs; Reels had four points, two aces, five kills; Welte had two points, eight kills and four digs; Wills had five kills; Bowman had four points and four digs.

Lincolnwood (7-2) got 14 points and five aces from Sidney Glick; 18 assists from Briley Johnson, 23 digs from Cassie Kroger and seven kills from Kenzie Armour.

EAWR def. Mt. Olive

At East Alton, the Oilers beat the Wildcats in a Prairie State Conference game Thursday night, 25-15, 25-12.

Mt. Olive was led by Kaliegh Ziglar with seven points and five assists; Lillian Gretak with five points, an ace and five digs; Krista Whited with two aces and eight digs; Hailey Odorizzi with three kills; and MIranda Matta with two kills and five digs.

Carlinville’s Sarah DeNeve and Roxana’s Abbigail Zangori grapple at the net during Thursday’s CHS victory in three games over the Shells.

Carlinville’s Haley Wills gets one of her seven kills against Roxana on Thursday night.