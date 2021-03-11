Carlinville Queens treat the Carlinville Street Department

The 2020 Miss Carlinville Braylee Gilmore, Jr. Miss Carlinville Clara Boyett, and Little Miss Carlinville Amelia Jaeger brought treats to the City of Carlinville Street Department to thank them for everything they have done all year for this town and everything they do keeping the City of Carlinville beautiful. Seated in the front row, from left are, Jr. Miss Carlinville Clara Boyett, Little Miss Carlinville Amelia Jaeger, and Miss Carlinville Braylee Gilmore; back row, Mayor Sarah Oswald, Brenton Edmonds, Killian Mitchell, Nevada Neal, John Miller, Tyson McDaniel, Jonathan Reynolds, and Public Works Manager Dan Held.