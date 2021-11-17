“Carlinville Primary School takes flight”

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

The November 15 Carlinville School Board meeting was held in the Primary School cafeteria rather than the High School Library so that the district spotlight could be focused on the Carlinville Primary School, who had a good number of staff in attendance.

Principal Danley Killam introduced her staff and presented a slideshow of what the students at CPS have been doing since August. Killam wanted her teachers and the students at the primary school to remember that whenever they face a problem or a barrier that, “airplanes take off against the wind.” Students in the presentation were shown on the first day of school, making their own catapults, painting pumpkins, and playing and learning outside amongst other activities.

Killam later gave the school board members a tour of the school, showing off the kids art projects and the classrooms. The Primary school now houses Pre-K through second grade, the third grade made the recent transition to the intermediate school. Pre-K and second grade are housed together in the left hand hallway or the green hallway. The central red hallway is home to kindergarten and the first graders are in the right hand, blue hallway.

A lengthy discussion about the continued participation in health clinics operated by the Macoupin County health department and other health providers like SIU Medicine and Springfield Clinic took place at the meeting. Compared to the rest of the state Macoupin County has several areas of high risk for health including a high poverty level, high level of substance abuse, high pre-term birth rate, and a high rate of lead exposure.

The district, through the public health department is able to provide physical treatments for injuries or illnesses, emotional health services, dental services, and offers education and counseling services to students.

There were concerns brought up by board member Molly Rosentreter that such clinics took away from education and put the school too far into the realm of healthcare.

There were also concerns about a COVID-19 vaccine clinic the health department held at the primary school on Friday Nov. 12. Some parents were not aware the clinic would be happening and were concerned. There was also a concern that young children were being vaccinated without a parent or guardian with them.

Superintendent Becky Schuchman said that parents were not required to attend in that instance, though some still did. However, even though parents were not required to be present the health department still had signed forms from the parents allowing their child to receive a vaccine.

Schuchman added that vaccination clinics, in general, are easier for some families to attend at the school if they do not have reliable transportation otherwise. By offering vaccination and physical clinics, Schuchman estimated that 30 students were able to stay in school rather than be excluded for not meeting required health marks because the health department was able to come to the students at the school. Schuchman told the board, “We found we exclude a lot fewer kids since we started to offer the immunization clinics then we did in prior years.”

That sentiment was later echoed by intermediate school principal Roy Kulenkamp, who addressed Rosentreter’s fear of clinics taking too much time by saying that the staff “spends more time trying to get the kids that have been excluded back on site,” then they would setting up a clinic.

Dan Kallal, another school board member, also in response to Rosentreter, replied, “the educational process is about so much more today other than just the in-classroom stuff… A lot of these kids are not accessing these resources… Most of these kids are at risk, we need to do that [healthcare] as early as possible….” Kallal added that, “kids at risk, who are not receiving these services- Does it cost us to do this? Yes it does. But if its not done, if we don’t do it, if somebody doesn’t do it, those kids are going to hate us down the road.”

Board member Martha Armour made a motion to approve Carlinville School District’s continued participation in the various health services and clinics. The motion was passed by the board in a 6 to 1 vote. Rosentreter voted against the motion.

