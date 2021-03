Carlinville Police Department donates bikes to MCDD

Officer Wills of the Carlinville Police Department stopped in at the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled last week to inquire if their students could benefit from refurbished bicycles. Officer Wills returned Thursday with Detective Lawton and two bikes for MCDD students to use. The students and staff of MCDD are so appreciative for the more than thoughtful donation and will be putting the bikes to good use.