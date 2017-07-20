Carlinville pole vaulters having strong summer seasons

A trio of Carlinville athletes were invited, though only two participated, in USA Track and Field summer events that lead up to the USATF Junior Olympics.

All three are pole vaulters. Dustin Roberts and Luke Daugherty planned to participate in the Illinois Championship meet for ages 13-14 and Isaac Daugherty planned to participate in the 15-16 age group at the USATF Illinois championships, held June 23 in Bourbonnais.

Days before the event, Luke Daugherty had to withdraw from the event after breaking a bone in his foot.

Roberts and Isaac Daugherty did compete in the Illinois championships. Roberts took first place and Daugherty was fourth.

Both advanced to the District 7 Junior Olympics, where all qualifying athletes from Illinois and Indiana would meet to see who would advance to the Junior Olympics.

Held in DeKalb July 6-9, the top five athletes were eligible to advance to the finals. Roberts again finished first, coming up just a bit short of a new personal record.

I.Daugherty finished fourth once again, clearing the same height as the third place competitor, but having one additional miss at the final height cleared by both competitors.

Roberts and I.Daugherty are heading to the Junior Olympic Journey July 24-29 in Lawrence, Kan.

Roberts competes on June 26 and I. Daugherty on June 29. The competition comes from 16 districts across the United States.

Vaulters could see over 50 of the top pole vaulters in their age group at the event.

Carlinville’s Dustin Roberts, Luke Daugherty and Isaac Daugherty all qualified for the state USATF championships in June. While Luke Daugherty had to withdraw with an injury, Roberts and Isaac Daugherty have advanced to the Junior Olympic Journey in Lawrence, Kan. July 24-29. Photo provided.