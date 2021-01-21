Carlinville, North Mac school districts receive money donations from Senergy

Carlinville, North Mac school districts receive money donations

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Recently, the Carlinville and North Mac school districts received a money donation from Senergy, a company that does a large quantity of work for school

districts as well as certain businesses. “Schools were hit hard and needing to spend a lot of money on technology as well as other things they generally wouldn’t of had

to have in any other year,” said Senergy’s Brandon Keafer. “So, we decided to donate back to most of the schools that we work with.” Keafer and his team

wrote small cash checks and made them out to Carlinville, North Mac and Litchfield. “This was just a great way for us to thank them for their business,” said Keafer. “Our perspective is to

do whatever we can to help when things are bad, as we should.”

