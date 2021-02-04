Carlinville native receives two Emmy awards

Jennifer Ipsan, a native of Carlinville and a 2011 CHS graduate, won a pair of Emmys awards last August for her performance at WDRB News in Louisville, Kentucky. Photo contributed.

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Jennifer Ipsan, a Carlinville native, has stepped from small town into the spotlight.

Last August, Ipsan received two Emmy awards for her performance at WDRB News in downtown Louisville, Kentucky.

Every year, television stations hold Emmy competitions for six different regions. Ipsan received her awards through the Ohio Valley Chapter.

The first Emmy was presented to Ipsan for her work in a promotions campaign. She received her second one as an editor for putting together what she thought to be her work’s best pieces, styles and graphics.

Ipsan is currently working as a senior producer in the WDRB promotions department.

Ipsan, orginally known as Jennifer Costello, was born and raised in Carlinville and graduated from Carlinville High School in 2011. After that, she attended the University of Louisville and earned a bachelor’s degree in communications after just three years.

