Carlinville native receives national military food service award

Danielle Ash part of first Illinois platoon to win Phillip A. Conelly competition in over two decades

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

“An Army travels on its stomach” according to an old military adage. For Carlinville native Danielle Ash, this was especially true over the past year.

Ash, a United States’ Army Platoon Sargeant, was recently part of the first Illinois unit to win the Phillip A. Conelly Competition at the national level in over two decades.

Ash accepted a large trophy on behalf of her Brigade Support Battalion, which was rewarded for its excellence in food services during what she coined as ‘the Super Bowl of military cooking.’

“Today is a great day,” United States’ Army Brigade General Rodney Boyd said to the food service specialists as he presented the trophy to Ash Nov. 7. “Congratulations for this distinguished award. You make me proud.”

Boyd added that he would like the unit to continue its pursuit as well as see other battalions participate in the Philllip A. Conelly event, which has now had 53 renditions.

“This year has been a great year for the Illinois National Guard with the Connelly Award, as well as the Army maintenance, deployment and supply excellence awards,” Boyd said. “I urge more units to take the time and enter these competitions.”

Ash graduated from Carlinville High School in 2007 and began her career in the National Guard immediately after receiving her diploma. She attended basic training at Fort Jackson in South Carolina and then moved on to Army Infantry training to become a culinary specialist at Fort Lee, Virginia.

Today, Ash is based in Galva, Illinois.