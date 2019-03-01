Carlinville native bound for Special Olympics

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer-Democrat Sports Reporter

In September 2018, a training camp was held at the University of Delaware for United States Special Olympic athletes, coaches and support staff. Six candidates were selected to coach United States aquatic athletes in the 2019 Special Olympic World Games in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, this March. One of those coaches is Carlinville native and Shiloh resident Jeff Price.

Price has served in the Parent Teacher Organization for Exceptional Children as a Special Olympics coach for the past 23 years. Additionally, he is a special education teacher for District #118 in Belleville. Jeff is the son of Rose Marie Price and the late Dick Price of Carlinville.

The United States Special Olympics team consists of 215 athletes/unified partners, 34 staff/delegates and 65 coaches.

Along with aquatics, special United States Olympic participants will engage in 14 different events – basketball, bocce, bowling, cycling, equestrian, golf, gymnastics, powerlifting, sailing, soccer, table tennis, tennis, triathlon and volleyball.

The 2019 Special Olympics World Games are expected to draw 7,000 athletes and 3,000 coaches from 170 different countries around the globe. There will be a total of 24 Olympic-style sports and activities taking place.

The World Games will begin on March 14 and run until March 21. Price and the United States aquatic team will be competing at the Hamden Sports Complex in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

For more information visit the United States Special Olympic website at specialolympicusa.org or the World Games page.