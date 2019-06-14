Carlinville nail and spa business re-opens under new management

Carlinville nail and spa business re-opens under new

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

A family tradition lives on!

John Hoang and his wife, Maia, have taken over his sister’s nail and spa business on East Main in Carlinville. Additionally, J. Hoang has recently expanded his staff and brought a new stylist, Jenny Ntuyen, on board. The facility is now titled ‘MyJo’s Nails and Spa’.

“I was very impressed when I came here. I am also very thankful for the community of Carlinville and would love nothing more than to give back by making a major impression – like starting a new chapter of bigger and better things,” praised J. Hoang.

Prior to taking the new management, the Hoangs participated the same style of business beneath the bright lights of Las Vegas.

“Every year, we took part in a big nail show. This was a huge event because it attracted people from all over the United States and even outside of the country. This show was meant to be international, not just nationwide,” reflected J. Hoang.

MyJo’s provides a wide variety of service such as manicures, pedicures, dipping powders, washing, waxing and acrylic nails in any type of design.

This business also features many unique pieces of decor, including a waving cat statue on the front desk, large mirror, jewels and more.

The Hoang family already has nail painting stations and a large spa room, but this is only the beginning. More add-ons are to be installed in the future – including a brand new spa recliner on June 25.

Some of these facilities can be enveloped with chemicals, but MyJo’s has a clever twist in using strong ventilation to keep unwanted scents and irritants away from their customers.

“We’re looking forward to continuing our improvement of this place,” J. Hoang said. “We focus on quality, cleanliness, and providing a friendly atmosphere for our customers. All of the materials we use are organic to provide the most comfort. The same goes for nail care. We not only take pride in making someone’s nails look great, but always healthy and strong. That serves a much higher benefit.”

Address: 126 E. Main Street

Carlinville, IL 62626

Phone: (217) 854-3333

Hours: Tuesday-Saturday 10 a.m.-7 p.m.;

Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m.; Closed Monday.

MyJo’s Nails and Spa, located at 126 E. Main Street in Carlinville, has expanded their staff and brought on a new stylist. Additionally, they will be installing more add-ons in the near future. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Jaime Winchester.