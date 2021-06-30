Carlinville Municipal Band to host Independence Day concert

The Carlinville Municipal Band will present its traditional Independence Day concert on Friday, Jul. 2. The performance will begin at 7 p.m. at the gazebo on the Carlinville square. Friday’s performance will be a salute to the nation’s independence and to celebrate America’s past, present and future.

The band has chosen a varied program of music from the early days of the nation through the 21st century. Featured composers will be John Philip Sousa, R.B. Hall and William Camphouse, as well as numerous patriotic selections which will pay homage to the brave men and women who helped shape, define and defend this amazing country. A special tribute will be presented saluting the origins of our National Anthem.

As always, all concerts by the Carlinville Municipal band are presented free of charge. The music promises to be entertaining and fun for all ages. For additional information and updates, join the Carlinville Municipal Facebook page. In case of inclement weather, the concert will be moved to Cross Church on W. Main Street.