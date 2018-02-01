Carlinville, Mt. Olive tune up for wrestling regionals

LITCHFIELD (Feb. 1, 2018) – A large number of state-ranked wrestlers were among those attending the 16-team Rich Lovellette Litchfield tournament Friday and Saturday.

Carlinville and Mt. Olive both sent wrestlers to the meet.

The Cavaliers finished with 24 team points and Mt. Olive at 105 points finished sixth.

Litchfield won their own invitational with 215.5 points, followed by Vandalia at 208; Orion 201.5; Lena Winslow 182 and Murphysboro 128.

Carlinville would have two finish in the top sixth, as Nate Burns finished fourth at 132 pounds and Tucker Hughes was sixth at 145.

For Burns, he started with a pin at 3:43 over Ryan Wegerer of Orion, before losing a 15-4 major decision to Sam Dietz of Murphysboro.

Burns lost to Winston McPeek of Lena-Winslow 10-8 in a tightly contested third place match.

At 145 pounds, Hughes lost to Lena-Winslow’s Jeremiah Hermann by pin at 5:51.

Hughes defeated Chandler Bowling of Harrisburg by pin at 4:52, but lost in the fifth place match to Litchfield’s Tyler Thiessen in a pin at 3:13.

Demitry Lewis competed for Carlinville at 126, losing by pin to Kyle Edmunds of Orion at 4:36, then lost by pin at 0:9 to Anna-Jonesboro’s Drake Roach.

At 138, Keagan Broaddus lost by pin at 3:29 to Jake Hefley of Hillsboro; and lost by pin to Murphysboro’s Tristian Mick at 2:25.

At 152 pounds, Carlinville’s Chase Michaelis lost an 8-4 decision to Jeremy Norris of Murphysboro; and lost 7-0 to Dustin Lott of Vandalia.

Levi Perkins at 160 lost by pin at 0:46 to Josh Fair of Orion; and lost by pin to Tiler Worker of Vandalia at 4:35.

At 195 pounds, Brandon Miller lost 16-0 to Lena-Winslow’s Gabe Ertmer. Miller lost an 8-6 decision to Harrisburg’s Hunter Jackson.

Mt. Olive got championship wins from Maxx Fritz (152) and Jonny Darrah (160) in placing sixth as a team.

Fritz won the title by defeating Arieh Hart of Anna-Jonesboro, currently ranked first in class 1A, by a 9-3 score. Fritz is ranked fourth for the Class 2A Wildcats.

Darrah picked up the title win at 160 by beating Litchfield’s Kyle Twitty in the finals by a 10-2 decision. Darrah is sixth at 160 pounds in Class 2A.

Justin Osmoe got third for the Wildcats at 182 pounds and John Aljets was fifth at 285.

Carlinville wrestlers will compete Saturday at the Belleville Althoff Regional. Several Cavaliers won over 20 matches this season, including: Nate Burns 33-7; Tristen Burns 25-12; Tucker Hughes 24-12; Chase Michaelis 21-17. Three others came just short of 20 wins.

Mt. Olive wrestles in the 2A regional at Mascoutah on Saturday.