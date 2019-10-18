Carlinville Middle School baseball holds team banquet

The 2019 Carlinville Middle School baseball awards were presented Oct. 8 during the team’s end-of-season banquet at the Carlinville Federated Church. Pictured, front, from left, Mason Wise (The Rock), Dom Alepra (Pitching Excellence), Evan Loy (Stolen Bases & Mr. Hustle) and Caden Rosentreter (Top Teammate); back row, head coach David Schwartz, Cam Naugle (Most Walks & Offensive Player of the Year), Noah Byots (Most Strikeouts), Bryce Widner (Clutch Hitter), Weston Kuykendall (Most Improved [co-op]) and Aiden Wagner (Defensive Player of the Year). Not pictured is Keegan Lynn (Most Improved [co-op]). Enquirer Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Tuesday, Oct. 8, players, coaches and family members gathered at the Federated Church to celebrate the fifth season of Carlinville Middle School baseball.

Awards were presented to Mason Wise (The Rock), Dominic Alepra (Pitching Excellence), Evan Loy (Stolen Bases and Mr. Hustle), Caden Rosentreter (Top Teammate), Cam Naugle (Most Walks and Offensive Player of the Year), Noah Byots (Most Strikeouts), Bryce Widner (Clutch Hitter), Weston Kuykendall (Most Improved [co-op]), Keegan Lynn (Most Improved [co-op]) and Aiden Wagner (Defensive Player of the Year).

Head coach David Schwartz and his wife, Elise, closed out the evening by sharing a few words of encouragement and appreciation in terms of what is to come for the blossoming program upon their departure.

D. Schwartz read a statement made by a California football coach in the following words.

“Complaining never makes you better. Team players do what is best for the team, even if it means being the best backup you can be. No one really wants to hear negativity. Lastly, at about 90 percent of the time, your playing time is up to you.”

D. Schwartz then went on to say to the players, “We are not in the era anymore where we can just roll the ball out. The coaches and I agreed that we just don’t see kids playing out on the sandlot anymore. It’s not just here. It’s happening out in society in general. You have to be intentional about getting better and that is something that needs to be happening during the offseason. I would like to wish all of you boys the best of luck in your future no matter what you choose to do and we look forward to seeing a good team out there next year.”

“If you think about the high school team now, everybody that was on last year’s team played middle school ball minus the three seniors,” said E. Schwartz. “We believe the goal of the youth program is to build a high school program and put kids out there who will play together plus stay together. We love and support all of the sports’ programs out there but now it is time for us to move on. We greatly hope that someone else will step up and take over the team. We don’t want something like this to go away.”

“I want everyone to know that I appreciated you throughout the season,” praised D. Schwartz. “A big thanks goes out to all of the parents as well. It was a pleasure coaching your sons.”