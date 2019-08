Carlinville Medical Clinic donates backpacks to Primary School

Carlinville Medical Clinic recently donated 20-plus backpacks to the Carlinville Primary School. From left, are CPS principal Elise Schwartz; Kelly Broderick, office manager of the Carlinville Medical Clinic; and Cissy Bloomfield, advanced practice registered nurse. The backpacks were filled with notebooks, paper, coloring pens, Kleenex, pencils and handwipes.