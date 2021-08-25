Carlinville mayor and Macoupin County clerk provide insight on lake annexation

Carlinville mayor and Macoupin County clerk provide insight

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer`Democrat Reporter

Carlinville Mayor Sarah Oswald and Macoupin County Clerk Pete Duncan recently provided information regarding the lake annexation that was approved at the Carlinville city council meeting Aug. 17.

Oswald said that one of the immediate pluses was that it would allow the Carlinville Police Department greater freedom when it came to the issuance of ordinance violations.

“Right now, there’s a set of ordinances for the city and then another set for the lake,” Oswald said.

According to Oswald, the Carlinville lake was becoming a hot bed for speeding and littering incidents.

“Annexation will allow the CPD to crack down on those illegal actions,” Oswald said.

Oswald also felt that this decision would set the city up for future economic development once the community was no longer using the lake as its water source.

“We will be able to open it back up for recreational boating, fishing, and swimming,” Oswald said. “When that happens, the city will be able to bring increased revenue to the community by having the lake be in the city limits. The economic development potential for the lake is endless and can be transformative for the entire community in the ‘not too distant’ future.”

Another major change, highlighted by Duncan, fell under who would be assigned the responsibility of governing lake property.

“For example, if someone needed the police but they are not annexed, the Sheriff’s department would be the first to be dispatched,” Duncan said. “If they were annexed, the police would be the first to be dispatched. If someone wanted to start a bar at that property but they are not annexed, the county would be in charge of issuing the liquor license. If they are annexed, the city would be in charge.”

The city will be experiencing a gain in tax revenue but Oswald said that it would be difficult to provide a specific figure at this point.

“With annexation comes additional costs out of public works and public safety when it comes to maintaining the roads and policing the annexed properties,” Oswald said. “If we’re talking long-term, allowing the lake to not be our water source will open the doors for economic development for the community. The sooner we can do that, the sooner we can really begin seeing the impact of annexing the lake into the city limits.”

Duncan said that the county or any other district would not lose revenue. However, residents would have to pay more in taxes if the annexation was put into effect.