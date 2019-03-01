Carlinville Math Team crowned first at regionals

Enquirer Democrat Sports Reporter

On Feb. 23, the Carlinville Math Team traveled to the campus of Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) and placed first in the Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics (ICTM) regional, defeating Columbia (2nd), Highland (3rd) and Nashville (4th). Every regional throughout the state was contested on Saturday, using the same questions. At the conclusion of the competition, the Cavies had scored more team points than any other Illinois school with 650 or fewer students. Carlinville is ranked 10th in the state.

On Feb. 23, the Carlinville Math Team took home first place in the Illinois Council of Teachers of Mathematics regional competition at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. Pictured from left to right are (front) Annabelle Hulin, Sophia Ruffatto, Sarah DeNeve, Abby Way, Brigid Dunn, Cora Gray, Tori Hartson, Olivia Oswald, Reagan Kulenkamp, (middle) Parker Fikes, Jack Kessinger, Andrew DeNeve, Eli Ratcliff, Collin Gibbel, Charlie Kessinger, Jacob Petrovich, Elsa Mefford, (back) Logan Rosentreter, Adin Fleischer, Tyler Behme, Colton DeLong, Michael Douglas and Matt Reynolds. Photo contributed.

Read full story in February 28, 2019 issue of the Macoupin County Enquirer