Carlinville man charged with murder in Virden homicide

Dalton Obermark

On Mar. 2, Macoupin County state’s attorney Jordan Garrison announced that two counts of first degree murder were filed against Dalton M.K. Obermark, 20, of Carlinville in connection to a recent homicide that occured in Virden.

Along with these two counts he had received for the stabbing of John Rennie, Obermark received two additional counts for aggravated battery and the possession of a stolen vehicle.

“I want to thank the Illinois State Police, Virden Police Department and all agencies that worked swiftly to get this case charged, especially Special Agent Colin Subick, Sgt. Travis Irwin and Tpr. Thomas Miller,” Garrison said in a press release.

Associate Judge Joshua A. Meyer set Obermark’s bond at $1,000,000.

“It is alleged that Mr. Rennie was stabbed to death in his home,” Garrison said. “The safety and security one’s home offers them is sacred. No one should have to suffer this type of brutal, senseless attack.”

Obermark’s next court date is a preliminary hearing set for Mar. 10 at 8:45 a.m.

Garrison would like members of the public to be reminded that this complaint contains only charges and is not proof of the defendant’s guilt. A defendant is presumed innocent and is entitled to a fair trial in which it is the government’s burden to prove his or her guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.