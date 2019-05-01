Carlinville mail collection box hit by truck

According to Renee Sheedy at the Carlinville Post Office, a pickup truck hit the collection box outside of the building last Wednesday. The police report was filed at 5:20 a.m. Sheedy, a clerk and two police officers gathered the mail that fell out of the collection box.

“All the mail that was collected was wet,” said Sheedy. “We dried it out before we sent it through processing.”

She also stated that no mail was lost.

“If it is damaged beyond recognition, we send it to the Mail Recovery Center, the only entity allowed to handle open mail, and they find the recipient that mailed it or forward it to the correspondent where it needs to go.”

Sheedy also clarified that there are other collection boxes available to use, and there are currently plans to set up a temporary box in place of the destroyed one.

The Carlinville Police Chief was unavailable for comment at the time of this posting.

