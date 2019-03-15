Carlinville Lions raise funds for MCDD

Staff and students at the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled (MCDD) were presented with a cash gift by Carlinville Lions Club representative Harry Pollitt on Monday, March 11, 2019. Assistant Director Jennifer Rigg and Teacher Rosie Emery were given a check for $800 – funds raised by the Lions during its annual winter fundraising activity.

Lion Harry Pollitt organizes the fundraiser among club members each year in order to provide annual support for MCDD. Lions Club members who attend the fundraiser contribute over and above the usual meeting fees in addition to funds budgeted by the Lions for that purpose.

The Carlinville Lions Club is known for contributing much of the funding that it receives during the annual Carlinville Lions Club Carnival back to the community to support programs and agencies.

MCDD has been in operation since 1957, providing services and education for those with developmental disabilities. The members of the Carlinville Lions Club are proud to be supporters of those programs.

For information about the Carlinville Lions Club, contact the club’s President, Nate Rush at either (217) 827-9034 or email naterush51@gmail.com

MCDD Teacher Rosie Emery, MCDD Assistant Director Jennifer Rigg and students are presented with $800 gift by Harry Pollitt, member of the Carlinville Lions Club. Photo provided.