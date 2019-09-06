Carlinville Lions Club to hold 75th annual carnival this weekend

Carlinville Lions Club to hold 75th annual carnival

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

For decades, the Lions Club Carnival has been referred to as Carlinville’s equivalent of a community homecoming. This weekend marks the 75th anniversary of the event.

Located on the Carlinville Square and along East Main, the carnival features a queen pageant, rides, games and a variety of food and fun for people of all ages.

“We always encourage everyone to attend and bring their kids,” said Nathan Rush. “We’ve had a number of people come back from out of town after they used to go here when they were young. We like to treat this as a reunion for families.”

Rides include a wagon train, bucking bronco, miniature cars and a kiddie ferris wheel.

Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in a cake walk plus a variety of games including Bingo, basketball shot and baseball throw.

Emily Barr, Rory Drew, Avery Kufa, Skylar Nickel, Lauryn Pool and Olivia Turley are this year’s Carnival Queen candidates. The winner is selected based on whoever sold the most raffle tickets. The coronation will be held Saturday evening.

The Carlinville Lions’ Club raises an average of $35,000 at this event on a yearly basis. Proceeds will be put towards the Lions’ Betterment Fund to benefit community projects and organizations.

“The Carlinville Lions Club definitely appreciates the support we receive every year,” Rush said. “The turnout has been phenomenal.”

Help is still wanted. For more information, contact Rush at 217-827-9034 or send an email to naterush51@gmail.com. All volunteers will need to check in at the coordinator headquarter office located at Kufa & Son on East Main Street to be assigned work the day of the carnival.

“We’re making an effort to get as many volunteers as we can,” said Rush. “The carnival has actually grown bigger than what we are able to handle as a club. So, we’re trying to round up as many helpers as possible for those two days.”

Carnival hours are 5:30-10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.