Carlinville Lions Club Carnival cancelled for the second year

Carlinville Lions Club Carnival cancelled for the second

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

For the second year in a row Carlinville will be missing one of its favorite hometown festivities. The Lions Club Carnival, in what should be its 77th year, will not be returning to Carlinville again this fall.

The decision was made after a few weeks spent watching the COVID-19 numbers in the area rise. Carnival Committee Chair Wally Dyer said that the infection rate, especially amongst children, was one of, if not the main reason that the board decided not to hold the carnival this year. Dyer replied to the question of why the decision was made not to hold the carnival saying, “There are rising cases [of COVID-19]. There is no vaccination for kids 12 and under.” Dyer continued, saying the board, “didn’t want to project an image of the Lions putting children at risk.” A press release dated Monday Aug. 16, stated, “The decision was a difficult one, but the members felt that there was not a safe way to conduct the Carnival, maintain public health, and follow CDC guidelines.”

Harry Pollitt, Club president is quoted in the same press release as saying, “As was true last year, this was a difficult decision. The Carnival represents Carlinville’s ‘homecoming’ for many generations of families. It is also our main fundraiser for the year.”

Though the Carnival is cancelled the fundraising efforts will continue. The Lions Queen Candidates have been, and will continue to be, active in the community selling raffle tickets. Raffle ticket sales decide not only who the Lions Queen will be, but the proceeds are put back into the community by the Lions. The funds raised by ticket sales help to support local groups, agencies and programs including eye care, hearing aids, the Food Pantry, and school programs.

