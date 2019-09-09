Carlinville Jr. Cavies look for consistency as season moves into September

Carlinville Jr. Cavies look for consistency as season

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The early stages of the Carlinville Jr. Cavaliers’ baseball season has fallen under the definition of ‘rollercoaster.’

Despite a 2-3 start, the Cavies will have opportunities to yield higher levels of consistency with a few big September matchups on the horizon.

Carlinville opened up the season with a 17-1 win at Mt. Olive Aug. 19. Michael Byots, Bryce Wiedner and Dominic Alepra combined for a no-hitter on the mound even though the Bombers drew first blood with an unearned tally in the bottom of the first.

The Cavies exploded for eight runs in the third and nine in the fourth. Byots, Wiedner and Camden Naugle all collected multiple hits and combined for eight RBIs. Wagner went 1-for-2 and drove in three runs of his own while drawing a pair of walks.

Vs. Bunker Hill

After getting tripped up by the Varsity Orange Knights in their home opener 9-2, the Cavies bounced back with a 17-7 demolishing of Bunker Hill.

Carlinville put together a pair of four-run frames to build an early 8-4 lead, then broke the game open with a six-spot in the third.

Wiedner plated four runs on three hits to lead the Cavie onslaught. Wagner threw three innings on the mound, surrendering five tallies on seven hits and striking out four. Wagner had three hits on offense as well.

Vs. North Mac

Carlinville exploded for eight runs in the top of fifth to take the lead after trailing 6-3 to North Mac, but the Panthers rallied in the closing frames and escaped with a 12-11 walkoff in the bottom of the seventh. An outfield miscue on a pop fly allowed the tying and winning run to score.

Vs. Southwestern

The Jr. Birds of Piasa Southwestern limited the Cavies to four hits in a 7-0 shutout last Friday. Byots, along with Wagner, Wiedner and Weston Kuykendall, was responsible for one of the Cavie hits at the plate. Byots allowed six runs on seven hits while striking out five and walking one.

The Jr. Cavies will continue their season Sep. 13 with a doubleheader against the Staunton Terriers. The first game is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. at Staunton followed by a 6 p.m. matchup in Carlinville.