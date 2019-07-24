Carlinville hummingbird banding volunteer nears end of nine year career

Carlinville hummingbird banding volunteer nears end of nine

By: JORDAN GRUCZA

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

CARLINVILLE – Mary Hedrick, a volunteer who has been catching and banding hummingbirds for nine years, participated in one of her last bandings last Thursday at the residence of Dennis and Judie Pickerel. Hedrick announced to visitors that she was retiring this year. There is no one lined up to continue Carlinville’s annual event.

“We’re looking for someone to step in and pick up where she leaves off,” said D. Pickerell.

The hummingbirds are caught in a special cage that closes remotely, at which point Hedrick’s assistant Lisa Guinan catches the birds by hand and adds them to a small bag.

Guinan stated that Hedrick’s husband used to run the New Salem State Historic Site near Petersburg where the banding has been previously held.

“He retired and my husband took over there,” said Guinan. “I moved into their house, so I inherited all the birds Mary left and that’s how I got involved.”

Those who were curious were treated to the last public sight of Hedrick’s unique skills, which involve extreme fine manipulation on her part. The aluminum bands, which the U.S. Geological Survey uses to keep track of the banded specimens, are extremely small and must wrap around the birds’ feet. Hedrick also measures the wing and beak and records the banding data in a log.

“They pollinate like bees,” said Hedrick. “And they’re protected. The U.S. Geological Survey looks at their health and migration patterns. If you get a bird with an unfamiliar band on it, you can look them up to see when, where and by whom they were banded.”

The species on the Pickerell property was the ruby-throated hummingbird. The birds migrate all the way to Central America

“You can have the occasional rufous or Anna’s pass through, but they mainly don’t stay,” said Hedrick.

Residents can see Hedrick participate in two upcoming banding events, including one in New Salem State Park on August 17 from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., and one in Bishop Hill on August 18 from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Hedrick will continue to band hummingbirds at events sponsored by the Lincoln Land Association of Bird Banders until the end of the season in mid-September.

Volunteer of nine years Mary Hedrick ended her run with the annual hummingbird banding event last Thursday. Enquirer-Democrat photos by Jordan Grucza.

Mary Hedrick uses a fine-tuned electronic instrument to get precise measurements to record for the U.S. Geological Survey’s use.