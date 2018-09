Carlinville hosts youth soccer tournament

The 28th annual Carlinville youth soccer tournament took place Aug. 18 at Loveless Park. Winning and second place teams from each age group are shown.

The under-10 boys’ winners, front row, from left, are Evan Barkley, Luke Starr, and Keegan Anderson. Back row: Cameron Cooper, Nolan Meyer, Jay Reels, Drew Quarton, Joel White, Reed Convery and Coach Jessica Barkley.

The under-10 boys’ second place winners, front row, from left, are Cash Enrietta, Rylan Wise, Aiden Pattenson, and Nelson White. Back row: Michael Kaganich, Carter Joiner, Tripp Ford, Caden Vinyard, and Coach B.J. Vinyard.

The under-12 girls’ winners, front row, from left, are Kendal Maddox, Alyssa Beck, Beau Wise, Kaci Smith, Jessica Stubbe, and Kristilyn Levora. Back Row: Coach Doug Campbell, Emily Gerl, Evee Whitler, Jordyn Loveless, Hannah Gibson, Jillian McLaughlin, Elly Haley, and Sophia Campbell.

The under-12 girls’ second place team, front row, from left, are Emma Hubbard, Mylee Ribble, Anna Petrovich, Charlie Harding, Emma Rush, Rori Allen, and Jillian Jackson. Back row: Abbie Heusing, Savanna Siglock, Isabella Widner, Josie O’Brien, Kaitlyn Reels. Coaches: Dusten Behme, Amber Rush and Staci Behme.

The under-14 girls’ first place team from Chatham, front row, from left, are Rylee Britton, Lydia Auble, Mia Hinkle, Erin Turk, Camerin Leonard, Jacelyn, Hadley, Teagen Galloway, and Lauren Hegele. Back row: Coach Steve Foster , Izzy Lynch, Sophia Taft, Keira Campbell, Madison Burke, Claire Burke, Addison Lewis, Gwen Foster, Chloe Crawford, Carli Reiser, and Coach Mark Lewis.

The under 14-girls’ second place team from Carlinville, front row, from left, are Marlee Whitler, Madalynn Bloome, Jenna Beck, Mia Smith, Ella Wise, Kayla Clarkson, and Lillie Reels, Not pictured are coaches Greg Whitler and Arby Wise. Back row: Coach Bloome, Lana Vanderpoel, Kamryn Kiper, Lizzy Clarkson, Riley Rosentreter, Morgan Carrino, Sara Lynn Joiner, Darcie Cummings, Megan Bouillion, and La’aira Arementrout.