Carlinville hosts fifth annual Tour De Milk

For the second year in a row, nearly 100 cyclists participated in the Tour De Milk bike race, hosted by the Carlinville Plaza. Jason Stratton battled through a flat tire and caught Glenn Tofte at the end to finish first. Photo provided.

By: JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

On Oct. 12, 100 participants rode in the fifth annual Tour De Milk bicycle race, hosted by the Carlinville Plaza.

The purpose of the event was to provide awareness for the Route 66 Bike Route and other trails in the Carlinville area.

Another goal was to raise money for two local charities. Proceeds benefitted the Carlinville Area Food Pantry and Beaver Dam Bike Trail.

The race was divided into 33- and 66-mile routes, with a 17-mile option also available.

The Tour started at the Carlinville Plaza and took bikers through the Square, Historic Sears Homes and Blackburn College on the way down to Illinois’ Route 66.

“It turned out to be a great fall day,” said Scott Stinson. “Both of the last two years have been unseasonably chilly at the start but it was fortunately sunny this time around. We had more wind than we would have liked, but overall, it was a great ride.”

Stinson also noted that the website bikecarlinville.com is being utilized to help educate and attract even more bikers to the city of Carlinville.

“One thing that people aren’t aware of is the Route 66 bike trail from St. Louis to Chicago that goes through here, just like the Amtrak,” Stinson said. “Carlinville has four different bike routes and our goal is to show people where those paths go through town.”

Prairie Farms, a popular sponsor and honored business in Carlinville since 1938, provided refreshments that included chocolate milk, tea, lemonade and dairy products.

This year’s Tour De Milk was additionally sponsored by the Carlinville Plaza, Blackburn College, Boente Shell Stations, First to the Finish, Wheel Fast and the City of Carlinville.