Carlinville hosts cross country invite a day late due to heat

Carlinville hosts cross country invite a day late

CARLINVILLE (Sept. 6 2018) – The Carlinville cross country teams had to wait a day, but eventually got their annual Carlinville Invitational meet underway Wednesday at the Macoupin County Fairgrounds.

In boys’ action, Roxana won the team title with 34 points, followed by Jersey with 60; Rochester 70; Carlinville 73; and Auburn 123, of the nine teams who had team scores kept.

Cree Stumpf of Roxana won in a time of 16:36. The Shells had three of the top four times, with Matthew Herren of Rochester second at 17:31; Carlos Ruvalcaba of Roxana third at 17:33 and Jarett Warmack of Roxana fourth at 17:41 and Drew Bertman of Jersey fifth at 17:45.

Carlinville’s Bailey Lippold finished sixth at 17:46. Cale Williams also notched a top-10 placing, getting ninth for the Cavaliers in a time of 17:58.

Also for Carlinville, Dustin Roberts was 14th at 18:41; Briley Roper 18th at 18:58; Colin Kreipe 32nd at 19:58; Max Wilson 33rd at 19:59; Damon Sharp 54th at 21:06; Trevor Kroeschel 68th at 22:01; Cameron Strubbe 89th at 24:30.

The girls’ team had Roxana winning by edging Staunton 63-67. Rochester was third at 70, followed by Litchfield at 82 and Auburn with 83 in a very competitive girls’ meet.

The race winner was Marquette’s Riley Vickery at 20:13. Madi Throne of Litchfield was second at 20:45; Reese Mccuan of Lincoln was third at 21:04; Callie McAdams of Carrollton was fourth at 21:08 and Janelynn Wirth of Roxana fifth at 21:26.

Carlinville did not have team scores kept – they were led by senior Molly Lewis, 12th in a time of 22:37. Juliana Schmidt was 17th at 23:27; Braylee Gilmore 24th at 24:15 and Patty Walch 26th at 24:36.

Middle school

On the girls’ side for junior high Warriors, Kallie Kimbro led Carlinville with a 19th place finish in 16:42. The winner was North Mac’s Hallie Lomelino at 14:01.

Also for Carlinville were Emaly Lewis 18:22; Kaci Smith 19:31; Kamryn Kiper 20:04; Madie Lowrance 20:07; Aubree Kliber 20:43; Emily Barbre 20:46; Jessica Strubbe 21:25; and Isabelle Ciesielski 29:06.

For the boys, Matthew Dunn finished ninth for Carlinville at 14:14. The winner was Avery Glasgow of Williamsville at 12:38.

Also for Carlinville, Sam Wilson was 12th at 14:45; Charlie Wilson 15:55; Reece Frankford 16:11; Tyler Summers 17:10; Kaney Roper 17:13; Dominic Alepra 17:34; Jack Goby 18:14; Alexander Behme 18:38; Jackson Davis 18:40; Alexander Scott 18:46; Riley Rhodes 23:00; Patrick Dunn 27:29.

Rochester Invite

The Cavaliers’ boys’ team won the Rochester Invitational on Saturday, which included 19 teams and 207 runners who finished the race.

Carlinville had three of the top 13 and four of the top 25 times in winning with 100 points. Clinton was second at 112, followed by Bloomington Central at 122; Pleasant Plains 142 and Taylorville 159.

The overall winner of the race was Shane Yamco of Riverton, at 15:29. Leland Sumer of Tremont was second at 15:47 and Chris Cherry of Taylorville was third at 16:08.

For Carlinville, Jacob Landon finished ninth at 17:01; Lippold was 11th at 17:17; Williams was 13th at 17:20; Roper was 26th at 17:54; Roberts 44th at 18:34; Kreipe 77th at 19:11; and Wilson 78th at 19:15. Brock Henson was 194th at 26:28 and Strubbe 201st at 27:14.

Carlinville again did not have a girls’ team score, but were led by Schmidt who finished 33rd at 23:58. Gilmore was 55th at 25:21 and Walch was 76th at 26:38.

Williamsville won the team title with 52 points, followed by Pleasant Plains, Central Catholic, Tremont and Delavan. The overall girls’ winner was Caroline Jachino of Pleasant Plains in 19:51. Payne Turney of Clinton was second at 20:00 and Lizzy Freidlinger of Tremont third at 20:21.

Team pic (submitted)

Pictured at the Rochester Invitational are, from left, Max Wilson, Dustin Roberts, Bailey Roper, Jacob Landon, Bailey Lippold and Cale Williams.