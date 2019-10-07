Carlinville to host fifth Tour de Milk on Oct. 12

Carlinville to host fifth Tour de Milk on

On the second weekend of October, the Tour de Milk will take place at the Carlinville Plaza.

Saturday, Oct. 12, will mark the fifth annual Tour de Milk bike ride. The race is Milk is named in honor of the Prairie Farms Dairy which has been producing milk in Carlinville since 1938.

The purpose of the ride is two-fold: to bring awareness to the Route 66 Bike Route and other routes in the Carlinville area, and secondly to raise money for two local charitable efforts.

Proceeds will benefit the Carlinville Area Food Pantry and Carlinville Winning Communities’ Beaver Dam Bike Trail effort. The ride will feature 33 and 66 mile routes with a shorter 17 mile option available. The Tour de Milk will start at Carlinville Plaza, weaving through The Square, Historic Sears Homes, Blackburn College and Illinois Route 66.

The Tour de Milk is sponsored by Carlinville Plaza, Prairie Farms, Blackburn College, Boente Shell Stations, First to the Finish, Wheel Fast, and the city of Carlinville.

“Carlinville has multiple biking options including the Illinois Route 66 Bike Trail, the proposed Beaver Dam and ITS trails, and a brand new Amtrak station,” said race organizers Scott Stinson. “We are excited to highlight those with this event.”

The deadline for registration is Oct. 11 at noon. The entry fee is $35. This fee enters the rider into a raffle for a new Specialized Allez road bike. All registrants will also receive a T- shirt (while supplies last). Registration can be completed online at bikereg.com/tourdemilk.

For additional information on this event, go to bikecarlinville.com.