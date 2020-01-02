Carlinville Holiday Tournament All-Tournament Teams
Members of the 2019 Carlinville Holiday Tournament girls’ All-Tournament Team are, from left, Eryn Seal (Carlinville), Gracie Reels (Carlinville), Shelby Taylor (Gillespie), Keaton Link (Gillespie) and Carly Boden (Litchfield). Not pictured is Jessa Vetter and Alexis Pohlman, both of Greenfield. Coal Country Times photo by Jackson Wilson.
Members of the 2019 Carlinville Holiday Tournament boys’ All-Tournament team are, from left, Ben Eberlin (Calhoun), Stone Zirkelbach (Calhoun), Corey Nelson (Calhoun), Ethan Booth (Staunton), Brent Kinder (Staunton), Anthony Kravanya (Gillespie) and Jace Tuetken (Hillsboro). Coal Country Times photo by Jackson Wilson.