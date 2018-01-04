Carlinville holds brief council meeting

CARLINVILLE (Jan. 4, 2017) – Carlinville City Council met for just 12 minutes Tuesday, Jan. 2, as the meeting’s agenda featured only a few items.

Cindy Cambpell, the city’s representative on the Illinois Alluvial Regional Water Company, gave an update on the IARWC board’s most recent meeting on Dec. 28. “We discussed some legal matters; we discussed setting up banking, who’s going to do agendas, things like that, just general housekeeping things as we get more established,” said Campbell. “We talked about getting fee scheduling for this phase that we’re in from the engineers, so they’re going to be doing that, and then we set a deadline for founding membership, meaning just there are still some communities showing interest, so we went ahead and set a date for those communities to say that they want to be in on the founding or not. We’re hoping to have that finished up by the end of March, then we move on to the next phase. We’ll be figuring out where we’re at once we know who all those people are. Then we’ll know how we move forward with the engineering from there.”

Alderwoman Beth Toon asked Campbell if she found out how much the other entities have pledged, using a $25,000 pledge from Jersey County Rural Water Company as an example; Campbell said to her knowledge that amount is correct, but Toon would have to speak to IARWC’s attorney, David Foreman, to get specifics. “No one’s been asked to commit more than $3,000 right now,” Campbell said, noting Carlinville has not yet done so, though the other involved entities have. “Hopefully we’ll do that by the end of the week.”

Toon also asked about the letter presented to the council by Foreman last week, prohibiting the council members (other than Campbell) from attending IARWC’s meetings and threatening those that do with trespassing charges. She wanted to know how it was decided to write the letter.

“The attorney wrote the letter,” said Campbell.

“I know he wrote the letter,” said Toon. “Was he requested to write that letter by the group? Did you guys vote?”

“I’m not going to discuss that,” said Campbell. “You can ask him. He will discuss it with you. I’ve told you, he will discuss it with you, but I’m not going to, because I didn’t write the letter. He doesn’t take legal advice from me; he provides us with legal advice. So, you can definitely talk to him.”

“I will do that,” said Toon.

Other discussion

The council held the first reading of a proposed ordinance authorizing the placement of a three-way stop sign at Buchanan and Anderson Streets. Police Chief David Haley said the stop signs that are there were originally put up by the school and have never actually been added to the city’s ordinance books, so they are not able to be enforced; this ordinance will remedy that.

They also held the first reading of an ordinance adopting a sexual harassment policy — as required by the state to be done by Jan. 15 — and suspended the rules in order to allow the ordinance to be adopted upon the first reading in order for the city to be in compliance.

Toon asked City Attorney Dan O’Brien about the status of a few lawsuits against the city; he said he does not know of any updates other than those discussed during executive session of the last council meeting, but he will look into it.

Alderman Randy Bilbruck asked about the status of the city’s lakes. Public Works Director Tim Hasara said they were waiting for a hose to arrive; it had been shipped and was expected to arrive on Wednesday. “We’re still on Lake 2, and we’re trying to stay on Lake 2 ‘til we get the hose and everything placed for Lake 1.” He anticipated work will begin on that next week; Mayor Deanna Demuzio noted divers will be needed for the work.

Demuzio said she received a phone call from former city attorney Rick Bertinetti, who received the card that was signed by those in attendance at the last council meeting. “He was very pleased that those out in the audience had signed the card, and he wanted to say thank you,” Demuzio said.