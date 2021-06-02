Carlinville High School Class of 2021 walks at ‘normal’ commencement

Carlinville High School Class of 2021 walks at

The Carlinville High School Class of 2021 got to partake in a normal graduation commencement at the Carlinville Sports Complex. Graduates received their diplomas in front of a packed crowd and didn’t have to wear masks. Enquirer~Democrat photo by Jackson Wilson.

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Besides having to sit six feet apart from one another, the graduates of the Carlinville High School Class of 2021 got to take part in a normal commencement in front of jam-packed bleachers at the CHS Sports Complex.

After having to endure the task of taking on an entire school year in the midst of a global pandemic – something that no other CHS class had ever done, this year’s seniors could finally say “We made it.”

“In the face of every challenge COVID could possibly throw at these students, they succeeded and I congratulate them for that,” Community Unit School District No. 1 Board of Education President Craig Frankford said. “I would like to thank district employees for helping to make this a successful year. I would also like to thank the parents and all students – not just the graduates, for their patience and ability to adapt in a challenging year. Our year may not have been perfect but I guarantee you there are many school districts who wish their year went as smoothly as ours did. Whatever part you played in that, I would like to thank the entire community for showing the world that we are Carlinville and getting the job done.”

To read the complete story, see the June 3rd edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat. For more graduation pictures, see our complete CHS Graduation section in next week’s June 10th edition of the Macoupin County Enquirer-Democrat.