Carlinville golfers compete in Pana girls meet

PANA (Aug. 30 2018) – Carlinville’s girls golf team competed at the Par-36 Oak Terrace Country Club in Pana Thursday afternoon.

Rochester won the triangular meet with a 192, led by medalist Schnepp who shot a 40.

Carlinville finished third, just trailing Pana 227-229.

Elsa Mefford led the Cavaliers with a 47; Cara Emery shot 57; Karli McCaherty shot a 61 and Macy Walker had a 64.

Marquette tournament

The Cavaliers headed to the Alton Marquette Blastoff Saturday at the Spencer T. Olin course.

Three Cavaliers battled the heat to finish as Mefford shot a 108 for the 18-hole tournament. Emery shot a 122 and McCaherty finished with a 123.