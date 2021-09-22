Carlinville Glass Cutters sold to new owner

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer-Democrat Reporter

Carlinville Glass Cutters was recently sold to a new owner who plans on continuing to run the shop, as it has been since opening, as a family business.

Shane Austin, a Morrisonville native, along with his wife Robin have decided to purchase the business from the Donners. The Austins moved to Carlinville from Morrisonville in April once the process to buy the business really began.

“I’m the one who made him start thinking about it because I asked him about it.” Austin explained. Austin has done work for Carlinville Glass Cutters in the past but has not been an established employee at the business.

Darian Donner who has been running the business since 1991 alongside his wife Kimmy is taking a step back and in his own words is “just ready to slow down.”

The Donners opened their first store in 1983 in Taylorville before opening another in Mattoon in 1986 and the Carlinville location since 1991. While the Donner business has multiple locations, Austin only purchased the Carlinville location. When Mr. Donner the elder, Darian Donner’s father passed away, the three businesses were split amongst his siblings. Donner’s sister ended up with the Taylorville location and his brother the Mattoon store.

It is a family business and Austin intends for it to remain that way, saying, “Its been family owned and operated for 30+ years and we’re going to continue that.”

Austin doesn’t have any plans in the work for expansion anytime soon, he wants to focus on Carlinville and the surrounding communities. He does say that he won’t rule out expansion in the future if the opportunity presents itself.

When asked if there was anything else he would like the community to know about him or his business Austin simply said, “I would appreciate the support of the community…. We’re going to support the community, to do that we need the community’s support.”

Donner will be staying on at Carlinville Glass Cutters as Austin learns the business.

Carlinville Glass Cutters replaces many different types of windows and they are often brought in to install new windows. They work on almost all windows and glass including, automotive, farm, residential, mirrors, screens, storm windows, thermal windows, Martin Windows, and commercial windows, like store fronts. Donner says business is spread pretty equally between commercial and residential work.

Carlinville Glass Cutters is located next to the Carlinville Plaza at 1039 Broadway, across from Prairie Farms. They can be reached by calling (217)-854-4488.