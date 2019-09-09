Carlinville girls edge Gillespie and Pana at Oak Terrace, fall to Rochester

Ethen Siglock shot a 44, which was the second lowest score among 17 golfers at Carlinville’s home meet last Wednesday. Enquirer Democrat Photo by Jackson Wilson

Carlinville boys defeat Southwestern, draw against Greenville

Greenville

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Elsa Mefford finished with a nine-hole score of 47 strokes and the Carlinville High School girls’ golf team picked up a pair of wins over conference opponents at Oak Terrace Park last Thursday.

Brigid Dunn (55), Megan Dunn (57), Peyton Drew (62) and Amanda Cox (64) also participated for Carlinville.

The girls ended the day with a team score of 223 among their top four golfers, which was enough to beat Pana (235) and Gillespie (271). The Lady Rockets of Rochester swept up the competition with a tally of 188.

Gillespie Lady Miners was represented by Grace Bertolino (67), Hannah Barrett (68), Allie Bergen (69) and Megan Labby (70).

**************

The Carlinville boys hosted Greenville and Southwestern last Tuesday at the Carlinville Country Club.

Ethen Siglock shot a 44 and collaborated with Henry Kufa (47), Reagan Kulenkamp (48) and Sam Quarton (53) for a team score of 192.

The Cavies drew with the Comets (192) and cruised past the Piasa Birds (232).

Mitch Proctor (62) and Dane Rosentreter (66) took to the greens for Carlinville as well.

Southwestern was led by John Watts (52), Brian Bergesch (56), Jordan Cottyham (61) and Isaac Noshall (63).

****************

Carlinville travels to Shoal Creek in Raymond for a co-ed match against Carrollton and Lincolnwood Thursday. The Cavies will take on Staunton (co-ed) and Pana (boys) next Tuesday at Timber Lakes. All matches begin at 4 p.m.